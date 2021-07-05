FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on FGROY. UBS Group began coverage on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

OTCMKTS:FGROY opened at $1.25 on Friday. FirstGroup has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15.

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

