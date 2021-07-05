Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of PFO stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $13.44. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,613. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $11.04 and a 1 year high of $14.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.067 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $569,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the 1st quarter worth $400,000. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

