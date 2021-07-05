Float Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $127,744.00 (BANK)

Float Protocol (CURRENCY:BANK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 5th. One Float Protocol coin can now be bought for about $73.10 or 0.00216058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Float Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $127,744.00 worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Float Protocol has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00045258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00134622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00165774 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003015 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,953.51 or 1.00356169 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 29.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Float Protocol

Float Protocol’s total supply is 109,940 coins and its circulating supply is 64,586 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

Buying and Selling Float Protocol

