FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Stock Position Raised by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 389,266 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

FMC stock opened at $108.53 on Monday. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $96.05 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.02%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.50.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

