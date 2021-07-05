Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 1,637 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 70.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on O shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.29.

O traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.48. 3,298,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,717. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $56.33 and a 1-year high of $71.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.16. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

