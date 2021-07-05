Founders Financial Alliance LLC Acquires 773 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,925 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.6% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,686,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,661,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a PE ratio of -83.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

