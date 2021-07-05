Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 1,506 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for about 0.9% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.36.

NEE stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.28. 4,282,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,483,981. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.91 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The firm has a market cap of $145.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 14,131 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,102,218.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 203,936 shares of company stock valued at $15,219,132. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.