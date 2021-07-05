Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 1,618 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in W. P. Carey by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WPC stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.12. The stock had a trading volume of 628,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,614. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.68 and a 12-month high of $78.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 88.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

