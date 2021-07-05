Founders Financial Alliance LLC Purchases 229 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,626,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,976 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $1,029,084,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,534,000 after acquiring an additional 78,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 24.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,221,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,737,000 after purchasing an additional 627,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 18.2% during the first quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 2,828,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,201,000 after purchasing an additional 435,035 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DG traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $218.53. 88,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,330,160. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.39.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

