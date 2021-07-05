Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 3,560 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Rollins by 338.0% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Rollins by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 39.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.66. 41,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,733. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $535.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.26%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rollins from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.