Founders Financial Alliance LLC Sells 530 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,049,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $4.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $358.64. The company had a trading volume of 32,727,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,623,793. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $337.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $251.32 and a fifty-two week high of $358.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

