Founders Financial Alliance LLC Takes $518,000 Position in iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Asia 50 ETF by 1,283.4% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 52,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 48,973 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $539,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Asia 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $734,000.

Get iShares Asia 50 ETF alerts:

AIA stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,317. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.15. iShares Asia 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $102.50.

iShares Asia 50 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Asia 50 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Asia 50 Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure the performance of the 50 leading companies from four Asian markets: Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Asia 50 ETF (NASDAQ:AIA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Asia 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.