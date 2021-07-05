Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) vs. Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Financial Survey

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) are both large-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franco-Nevada 54.79% 10.64% 10.38% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Franco-Nevada pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Sibanye Stillwater pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Franco-Nevada pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sibanye Stillwater pays out 53.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Franco-Nevada has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Sibanye Stillwater has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Franco-Nevada and Sibanye Stillwater’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franco-Nevada $1.02 billion 27.66 $326.20 million $2.71 54.52 Sibanye Stillwater $7.74 billion 1.61 $1.79 billion $2.56 6.57

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Franco-Nevada. Sibanye Stillwater is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Franco-Nevada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Franco-Nevada has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.4% of Franco-Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Franco-Nevada and Sibanye Stillwater, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franco-Nevada 0 5 6 0 2.55 Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00

Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus price target of $169.55, suggesting a potential upside of 14.76%. Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 42.60%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Franco-Nevada.

Summary

Franco-Nevada beats Sibanye Stillwater on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit and Zondernaam PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Stillwater Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.