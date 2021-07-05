Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 379.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 372,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,544 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in KeyCorp by 51.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KEY shares. Wedbush raised KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.50 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 397,290 shares of company stock worth $8,901,412 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 23.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

