Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 4,013 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 264,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $10,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 137.1% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 40.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,023,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,375,000 after purchasing an additional 292,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,951,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,775 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 349.0% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 377,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,095,000 after purchasing an additional 293,500 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $766,000.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

COLD stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.13.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.22%.

In related news, COO Carlos V. Rodriguez sold 5,792 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $219,864.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,360.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,736 shares in the company, valued at $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,839 shares of company stock worth $2,043,720 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

