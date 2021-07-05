Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,301 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $8,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,054,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,159,000 after purchasing an additional 178,837 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PACCAR by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,196,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,408,000 after purchasing an additional 150,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,608,000 after purchasing an additional 159,100 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 4.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,522,000 after purchasing an additional 164,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PACCAR by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,335,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,790,000 after purchasing an additional 24,970 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $74.17 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.32.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

