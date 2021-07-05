Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,466 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $8,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Garmin by 4.0% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group lifted its holdings in Garmin by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,054 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Garmin by 74.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 4.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $147.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $141.50. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $91.84 and a 1 year high of $147.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.04.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 23.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 52.14%.

In other Garmin news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 84,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $12,010,511.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 241,214 shares of company stock worth $34,321,615. 21.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

