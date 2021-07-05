Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 272,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,952,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 43,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000.

Shares of PFFD stock opened at $26.19 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.78. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

