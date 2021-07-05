Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Shares in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 125,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,630,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Krystal Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Krystal Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Krystal Biotech stock opened at $70.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.99. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $87.29. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12). Sell-side analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

