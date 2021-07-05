Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Receives $24.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

FRLN opened at $8.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.58. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $21.69.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.20). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 750,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Freeline Therapeutics comprises about 0.9% of Polygon Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Polygon Management Ltd. owned about 2.89% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

