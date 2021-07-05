Freemont Management S.A. Invests $5.56 Million in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 278,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,560,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44,236 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 29.5% in the first quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 38,350 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth $8,868,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,726,000 after purchasing an additional 632,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,150,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 124,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRT stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $26.95. 49,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,852. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $13.21 and a one year high of $27.78.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

