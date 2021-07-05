Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FNLPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank raised Fresnillo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

FNLPF stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.32. 21,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,603. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.18. Fresnillo has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $18.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 5.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

