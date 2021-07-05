FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Raised by Analyst

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.31.

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$28.31 on Monday. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$10.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.07. The company has a market cap of C$19.55 billion and a PE ratio of 658.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2 billion.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.005 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.27%.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Director Peter St. George sold 125,000 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.76, for a total transaction of C$4,219,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 387,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$13,093,523.64. Also, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,872,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$155,022,909.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,413 shares of company stock worth $9,107,093.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.