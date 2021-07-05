GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Acquires Shares of 295,446 Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 295,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPWH. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 221.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 37,623 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 531.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 524,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after acquiring an additional 441,269 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 180.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 705,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after acquiring an additional 453,761 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 80.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 14.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 353,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after buying an additional 44,049 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPWH. Piper Sandler downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.30.

SPWH opened at $17.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.75. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $18.46.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $326.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 60.44% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

