GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Invests $7.79 Million in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,000. Coherent comprises 1.0% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.13% of Coherent at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherent by 1,080.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHR opened at $261.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $262.21.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Coherent had a negative net margin of 12.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

COHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

