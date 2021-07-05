GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Lowers Position in Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. trimmed its stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) by 75.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 298,413 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.11% of Macquarie Infrastructure worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,105,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,917,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $109,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,387 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $34,523,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 669.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 822,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,178,000 after acquiring an additional 715,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $21,566,000. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIC stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16. Macquarie Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $41.00.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 97.74%. The business had revenue of $264.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Macquarie Infrastructure Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

