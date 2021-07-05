GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Lowers Stock Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. trimmed its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for 3.3% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $26,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

WLTW stock opened at $231.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.88.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.11.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.