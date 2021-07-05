GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Makes New Investment in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in ProSight Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 120,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.28% of ProSight Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PROS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ProSight Global by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 622,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,513 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 665.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 373,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after buying an additional 324,821 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of ProSight Global by 483.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 244,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after buying an additional 202,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ProSight Global by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in ProSight Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,535,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ProSight Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PROS opened at $12.78 on Monday. ProSight Global, Inc. has a one year low of $7.75 and a one year high of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $559.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.48.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $222.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. ProSight Global had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 7.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ProSight Global, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut ProSight Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.