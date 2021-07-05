Gabelli Funds LLC Has $52.82 Million Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,361,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $52,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.2% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 2.0% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLS opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.26. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.78.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Flowserve presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

