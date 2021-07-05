Gabelli Funds LLC Has $58.42 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,774,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 24,900 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.12% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $58,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,360,000 after purchasing an additional 98,856 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after acquiring an additional 398,034 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $2,675,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $7,156,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 101.3% in the first quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 77,540 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,535,419 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.14 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.14.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.