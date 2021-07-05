Gabelli Funds LLC Has $67.27 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $67,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 75.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $62.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54. The company has a market cap of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

