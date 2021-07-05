Gabelli Funds LLC Has $77.79 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $77,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 980,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,291,000 after purchasing an additional 82,700 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 424.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 96,721 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 354,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $3,915,000. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $156.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $158.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $472.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Insiders have sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock worth $9,224,636 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

