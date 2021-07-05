Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 91,979 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,979 shares during the quarter. Xylem comprises approximately 0.7% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.55% of Xylem worth $104,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

XYL stock opened at $120.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.58, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $121.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In other news, SVP Franz Cerwinka sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.75, for a total value of $105,658.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,305,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total transaction of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,492 shares of company stock worth $1,654,660 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

