Gagnon Securities LLC Has $16.34 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gagnon Securities LLC increased its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. CarMax comprises approximately 2.5% of Gagnon Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.08% of CarMax worth $16,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in CarMax during the first quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,478 shares of company stock worth $43,944,169 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax stock traded up $3.24 on Monday, reaching $133.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,294. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $138.77.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

