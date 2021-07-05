Gagnon Securities LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL)

Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 331,837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,757 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in RedHill Biopharma were worth $2,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 775,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after acquiring an additional 608,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth about $2,688,000. Ibex Investors LLC boosted its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,216,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after purchasing an additional 324,200 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 493,558.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 59,227 shares during the period. 22.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RDHL stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 5,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.87. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.29. RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 97.62% and a negative return on equity of 251.48%. The company had revenue of $20.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. WBB Securities downgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

