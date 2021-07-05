Gagnon Securities LLC Invests $311,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 151 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $56.26 on Monday, reaching $2,505.15. 1,300,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,589. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,368.97. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,402.15 and a 12 month high of $2,508.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

