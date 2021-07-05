Gagnon Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,292 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,075 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 3.28% of Celcuity worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Celcuity in the first quarter valued at about $3,959,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 60.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Celcuity during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Celcuity by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 24.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CELC traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,094. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $307.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.58 and a beta of 1.49. Celcuity Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $33.01.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

