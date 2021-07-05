GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 470,600 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the May 31st total of 591,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 945,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 424,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,617. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $4.32.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 76,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $335,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Company Profile

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.