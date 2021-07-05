Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $51.38 Million Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,366,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,645 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $51,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CAG stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $39.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

