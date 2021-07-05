Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $87.15 Million Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,633 shares during the quarter. Xylem makes up 0.8% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.46% of Xylem worth $87,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the 1st quarter worth $4,205,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Xylem by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Xylem by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 18.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,132,000 after purchasing an additional 407,211 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its position in shares of Xylem by 5.7% in the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 114,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.17.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total value of $664,504.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,761.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.59, for a total value of $639,945.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,353,942.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,492 shares of company stock worth $1,654,660. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock opened at $120.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $64.84 and a one year high of $121.53.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

