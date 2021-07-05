Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 548,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 20,561 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.9% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $101,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 844.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 597.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,203 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,920,000 after buying an additional 278,558 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 376,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,229,000 after buying an additional 247,593 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.89.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $177.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $112.61 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

