Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 152,900 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 152,900 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.79% of The St. Joe worth $45,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in The St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The St. Joe in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The St. Joe during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The St. Joe alerts:

The St. Joe stock opened at $45.13 on Monday. The St. Joe Company has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $57.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.09.

The St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The St. Joe had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $41.30 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

The St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.