Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,226 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $72,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 119.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,777,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,640,000 after buying an additional 968,981 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,183,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,092,000 after buying an additional 14,473 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 252,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,422,000 after buying an additional 27,355 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,061,000. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.11.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 19,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $2,895,469.20. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $1,968,792.30. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM opened at $156.03 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.58. The firm has a market cap of $472.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $167.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

