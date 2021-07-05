Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 58.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 439,479 shares during the quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $13,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 275.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gaming and Leisure Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.77.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 132,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,546.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GLPI stock traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $46.44. 811,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,883. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.93 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.46.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.27). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.76% and a return on equity of 22.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.