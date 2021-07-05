Garlicoin (GRLC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,842.00

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One Garlicoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0632 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Garlicoin has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. Garlicoin has a market cap of $4.05 million and $2,842.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About Garlicoin
Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the
Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 64,018,744 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Garlicoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
