Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Short Interest Up 29.5% in June

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 713,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 4,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $973,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 7,181.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 101,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 79,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IT stock traded up $5.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $253.69. 29,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,000. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.32. Gartner has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $255.31.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 50.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.67.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

