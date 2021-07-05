General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for General Mills in a report issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for General Mills’ FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

NYSE GIS opened at $60.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.58.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 53.83%.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total transaction of $1,569,627.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $675,306.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,560.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1,588.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

