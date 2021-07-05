Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Gagnon Securities LLC

Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gentex by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.52. The company had a trading volume of 667,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,283. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.30.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Gentex had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $483.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Gentex’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

In other Gentex news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at $382,478.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 5,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $194,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,051,570.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,501 shares of company stock valued at $678,389. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

