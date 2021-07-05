Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 17,530 Shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $31,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 421.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in CSW Industrials by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSW Industrials in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $232,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,683,796. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $763,100 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of CSWI stock opened at $119.01 on Monday. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07). CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.42 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a positive change from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI).

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.