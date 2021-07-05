Geode Capital Management LLC Has $33.51 Million Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,616,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,857 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Easterly Government Properties worth $33,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEA. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,702. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,162,510 over the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DEA opened at $21.23 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.09. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $25.79. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.24). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DEA. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

